Wales v South Africa — LIVE UPDATES

The Boks are in action on Saturday for the first time in 2024 and since becoming back-to-back world champions in France last year.

It’s the Springboks’ first Test of the year and since becoming back-to-back world champions in France last year.

Rassie Erasmus’ team take on Wales in a one-off match at Twickenham in London, with kick-off at 3pm on Saturday.

Live updates from the match in London will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.

The Bok team includes only a handful of players who did duty in France last year as several players who are based in Europe are unavailable for the match as it is being played outside the international Test window.

However, all the Japan-based South Africans will be in action. The side also includes several new players, namely Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse in the starting team and on the bench Ben-Jason Dixon and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

There are also recalls for Aphelele Fassi, Evan Roos, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Salmaan Moerat. Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the side.

TEAMS

Wales team

Cameron Winnett, Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Mason Grady, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan, Aaron Wainwright, James Botham, Taine Plumtree, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Keiron Assiratti, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas. Bench: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O’Connor, James Ratti, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Eddie James, Jacob Beetham

Springbok team

Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Ben-Jason Dixon, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende