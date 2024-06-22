Springbok rookies: Get to know the four debutants facing Wales

Four debutants, two starting and two off the bench, will make their maiden appearances for the Boks.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus poses with the new players set to make their debuts against Wales, from left: Ben-Jason Dixon, Jordan Hendrikse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Edwill van der Merwe. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The Springboks open their international season with a clash against old foes Wales at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off), as part of a double header that will also see the Barbarians taking on Fiji.

The Test falls outside the international window, so the Boks are missing their European-based players as well as the Bulls players who have made the United Rugby Championship final, but they have still named an extremely experienced match 23 featuring 864 Test caps.

Edwill van der Merwe

Hometown: Kylemore

Position: Wing

Age: 28

School: Paul Roos

Major Teams: SA U20, Stormers, Lions

The oldest of the four debutants, Lions flyer Edwill van der Merwe was a surprise name when the 35-man Springbok training squad was announced for the Welsh Test.

Not that he wasn’t good enough. He had always been in the Bok conversation over the years but never received a chance due to the amount of talent in his position.

But after not being picked for either Bok alignment camp, Van Der Merwe was called into the squad and will now start against Wales in a fantastic turn of events.

Jordan Hendrikse

Hometown: Qonce

Position: Flyhalf (Utility back)

Age: 22

School: Glenwood

Major Teams: SA U20, SA Sevens, Lions

The younger brother of Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, it was always thought that it would be a matter of time before he made his Bok debut to eventually play alongside his brother.

However, with Jaden injured, Jordan will have Faf de Klerk alongside him when he starts against Wales, and the up-and-coming star will be eager to make a big impact and prove he has what it takes on the biggest stage, especially with Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok ahead of him on the Bok pecking order.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Hometown: Cape Town

Position: Utility back

Age: 22

School: Bishops

Major Teams: SA U20, Stormers

Versatility is valued very highly by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and growing talent Feinberg-Mngomezulu brings that in spades.

The young former SA U20 captain plays at flyhalf, centre and fullback and a debate still rages about which is his best position.

Although injuries and competition for places have stopped him from becoming a Stormers regular, his talent is undeniable and he will hope to see his career kick on to new heights when he makes his debut off the bench against Wales.

Ben-Jason Dixon

Hometown: Cape Town

Position: Utility forward

Age: 26

School: Paul Roos

Major Teams: SA U20, Stormers

A bit of a late bloomer, Ben-Jason Dixon has made a stunning rise to prominence over the past season to become a Stormers regular and is now set to make his Springbok debut off the bench against Wales.

After making his debut for the Stormers in 2020 he has been in the mix, playing at lock and loose forward, but was not a nailed-on starter until the current season.

His explosive play has impressed Bok coach Erasmus, who has likened him to Pieter-Steph du Toit.