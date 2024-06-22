Springboks thump Wales: Four talking points from the game

The Springboks got off to a flyer in both halves, but then seemed to fall away which helped Wales stay in the game.

The Springboks produced a mixed performance, but eventually powered away to a thumping 41-13 win over Wales in their international season opener at Twickenham in London on Saturday afternoon.

The Boks scored five tries to one from Wales, but they were stopped from running away with the game by a strong Welsh fightback in the first half, and a lull after a fast start to the second, before closing things out in the final 12 minutes.

Here are four major talking points from the game:

Boks off to flyer only to fall away

The Springboks got off to a flyer in both halves, but then seemed to fall away which helped Wales go into halftime just a point behind, and then stay in the game longer than they should have before they were put away.

In the first half a third minute try to Jesse Kriel and a penalty try after a massive maul was pulled down illegally, gave the Boks a 14-3 lead after 14 minutes. But Wales fought back with a converted try and second penalty to trail 14-13 at the break.

The second half started with Makazole Mapimpi try and a Jordan Hendrikse penalty putting them 24-13 up after 49 minutes. Wales then fought hard to stay in range but ran out of steam in the final 15 minutes as Bongi Mbonambi and Edwill van der Merwe dotted down.

Not taking advantage of yellow cards

After powering into a 14-3 lead the Boks also enjoyed a six-minute period with a two-man advantage after Wales were punished with two yellow cards, but they couldn’t take advantage and were in fact on the defence for most of it.

Wales wing Rio Dyer received a yellow for cynical offside play after a Bok break in the 10th minute, and flank Aaron Wainwright got his for pulling down the maul that led to the penalty try in the 14th.

But from the kick-off Wales spent the majority of that time in the Boks half and even almost scored, with Edwill van der Merwe having to put in a brilliant double tackle to stop them at one point while still having a man advantage.

Bok scrum dominance

The Springboks were absolutely dominant over the Welsh at scrum time, but it almost seemed as if the ref was punishing them for being too dominant.

Although they did receive a few penalties, Irish referee Chris Busby let Wales get away despite being driven backwards a few times and even penalised Ox Nche a few times due to him absolutely smashing the Welsh tightheads, but not getting as much dominance on the other side, with him saying the Boks were wheeling instead of Wales.

It was unfortunate as it kept Wales in the game, when they likely would have been put away earlier. Hopefully the Boks will receive better reward in front of a different ref.

Solid debuts for Bok newbies

The four Bok newbies got their international careers off to a decent start, with a strong win and solid performances. Wing Edwill van der Merwe enjoyed the strongest debut, with him brilliant in the air, superb on attack, brilliant on defence and scored a fantastic solo try to receive a fully deserved man-of-the-match award.

Jordan Hendrikse had a mixed bag, missing an easy penalty and made a few mistakes, but also nailed two conversions and slotted a penalty, and was decent in other aspects.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a good cameo off the bench, slotting a monster penalty from his own half and a good conversion, while looking good all-round. Ben-Jason Dixon was decent without getting massively involved after replacing Evan Roos in the second half.