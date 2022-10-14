Wandisile Simelane to wing it for the Bulls in Ireland

Sports Reporter

Exciting utility back Wandisile Simelane has been handed the Bulls’ No 11 jersey for the team’s United Rugby Championship match against Munster at Thomand Park in Limerick on Saturday night.

Simelane, who has played most of his rugby at centre and most recently ran out at fullback for the Bulls, will play on the wing for the first time at this level.

There are also other changes in the Bulls team following their defeat by Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Harold Vorster is back from injury and will partner Lionel Mapoe in the midfield, while WJ Steenkamp will join the loose-trio in the No 7 jersey.

???? TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT ????



Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on @Munsterrugby tomorrow night at Thomond Park ????



Harold Vorster is back from injury, Wandi starts on the wing, WJ makes his season debut ????#TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/dzYcz1ys3S— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) October 14, 2022

Johan Goosen, who is in the running to play for the Springboks on next month’s November tour of Europe, is also back in the starting team, for Chris Smith, after sitting out the Glasgow match.

There are also changes at scrumhalf and in the front row where Embrose Papier and two new props, Mornay Smith and Simphiwe Matanzima, come in this week.