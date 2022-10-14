Eben Etzebeth to make debut as Sharks beef up for Warriors clash

Sports Reporter

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will make his run-on debut for the Sharks when they host Glasgow Warriors in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday.



Etzebeth, who joined from Toulon recently, has been a popular signing for the Sharks and he will play alongside a number of Springboks who are back in URC action following the conclusion of the Rugby Championship.



Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, fresh off his exploits with the Boks, has returned to the Sharks team as well and he can’t wait to get stuck in.

Fellow national players Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi, and Makazole Mapimpi will play off the bench.

There is also a first start for former Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka, who will partner Dylan Richardson and Phepsi Buthulezi in the back-row.

ALSO READ: Lions to bring different style to home conditions against Ulster



“I’m super excited to get onto the park this weekend, for me it’s about enjoying every moment,” said Hendrikse.



“The focus for us has been on our defence, we need to get our spacing and alignment right and then to make our tackles. And when we have possession in their 22, to be absolutely accurate with the ball.”



Glasgow come to Durban fresh off a victory over the Bulls and will be full of confidence.



In some of the key changes to the Sharks side that played last week, Hendrikse takes over from an injured Grant Williams at scrumhalf, Anthony Volmink comes in for Thaakir Abrahams on the wing and Marnus Potgieter replaces Rohan Janse Van Rensburg at outside centre to complete the changes to the starting XV.

Sharks

Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Marnus Potgieter, Been Tapuai, Anthony Volmink, Boeta Chamberlain, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthulezi, Vincent Tshituka, Dylan Richardson, Hyron Andrews, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit (capt), Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Carlu Sadie, Reniel Hugo, Siya Kolisi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Makazole Mapimpi