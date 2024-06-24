Warriors can grow from URC win – Franco Smith

Glasgow Warriors became the third team to win the United Rugby Championship title at the weekend. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

Glasgow Warriors’ South African coach Franco Smith is hoping that their United Rugby Championship win will propel them to the next level going forward.

Smith, who turned out for the Bulls during his playing career, returned to Loftus Versfeld to torment his former employers, masterminding a 21-16 win against the Pretoria-based outfit to secure the URC title.

The Warriors were well-coached and wanted the title more than the Bulls. They were better than the hosts in most aspects of the game.

‘Winning is great’

The former Springbok flyhalf became the first South African coach to win an inter-continental title, as well as Currie Cup and Varsity Cup trophies.

Winning the URC with the Warriors at his former stomping ground is something Smith will hold dear to his heart.

“Winning is a great feeling. I’m grateful and thankful… this is an important competition,” Smith said.

“It’s class to win in different countries and to travel the way we did this week, and to come out here and win. I know the pride in this stadium, I played here before, so definitely it’ll be hard to beat this feeling.”

‘This is just the start’

The Warriors last won the URC in 2015 when it was still the PRO14 competition. The group has steadily progressed well in the two seasons that Smith has been at the helm.

He now wants the team to build on this URC win and get better going forward.

“This is just the start and hopefully we can keep on progressing. We want to be the best version of ourselves, that’s what we are striving for,” said the former Cheetahs coach.

“Tonight was important. We always talk about a hard edge to Scottish rugby players and the boys proved that tonight. To come here, play a South African team on home soil in front of 50,388 supporters and then still win the way we did is a special accolade to the men.

“We have grown in leaps and bounds, and the sensation of what we achieved will be an important ingredient going forward.”