Flyhalf Chris Smith says goodbye to Bulls

The No 10 played for the Pretoria-based team for five seasons and won two Currie Cups.

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith has opted to move away from Pretoria and will next play for French side Oyonnax.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Bulls in 2020, made 96 appearances for the Bulls in URC, Champions Cup and Currie Cup rugby.

“I am equally thankful as much as I am grateful for the past five years,” said Smith on Thursday.

“Thank you to everyone who has meant so much to Wilmi and me. I have a deep care for this place and a deep love for a lot of my teammates and coaches.

‘Extraordinary moment’

“I have so many great memories that we are taking with us. Winning two Currie Cups was very special, but my biggest highlight would have to be putting over that drop goal in the URC quarter-final against the Sharks at Loftus.

“When my teammates swarmed and jumped all over me, that was an extraordinary moment and memory that I will keep with for a while. That is probably my greatest rugby memory to date.”

Smith said he was looking forward to his new challenge in France.

“I have only heard good things about rugby in France and I can’t wait to experience it with Oyonnax Rugby. I want to contribute to the club as best I can on and off the field whilst continuing to grow as a rugby player, developing my game, which is important to me.”