Who’ll be outwitted? It’s White v Smith when Bulls, Warriors clash at Loftus

With just three rounds remaining, both teams are chasing a top four finish in this year's URC competition.

The man who poses the biggest threat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday won’t even be on the field. He’ll be sitting in the stands, in the visiting team’s coaches box. And his name is Franco Smith.

For those who don’t know, Smith is the head coach of the Glasgow Warriors, the current United Rugby Championship log leaders and the side who could make a huge dent in the Bulls’ hopes of finishing the regular season in the top four and securing a place at home in the quarter-finals in a few weeks’ time.

As things stand going into this weekend’s round of matches, Glasgow are first with 58 points from 12 wins out of 15 matches, while the Bulls are fourth with 51 points from 10 wins in their 15 matches.

Bulls v Warriors

While the Bulls have their fate in their own hands – three wins, or even two, with other results going their way to secure a top four finish — a defeat to Smith’s Warriors on Saturday will seriously pile on the pressure for White and his charges.

The Bulls’ last two games are against equally tricky opponents — Benetton, who are currently eighth and also in the hunt for a playoff spot, and the Sharks, in Durban, which is sure to be a hard-as-nails local derby.

Smith, who was named URC coach of the season last time out in his first stint in charge of the Glasgow team, will know the Bulls’ traditional strengths and style well, having played for them and coached against them over the years. He also coached Benetton in the old Pro12, a forerunner to the URC, so he knows the competition well.

The 51-year-old, like Bulls boss Jake White, has a rich rugby pedigree. He played at international level for the Springboks before turning to coaching, where he has been in charge of the Italian national team as well as Bok assistant coach.

Clash on the highveld

In last year’s meeting between the Warriors and Bulls at Scotstoun it was Smith’s team who triumphed 35-21 so there will be plenty of confidence in the Warriors team. They are also well on their way to finishing top of the log, currently four points clear of second-placed Leinster (54).

But White, a man who coached the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007 and led teams in France, Australia and South Africa, will be just as confident with his side playing at home and the match kicking off at the unfamiliar time of 2pm, something that will suit the Bulls on the highveld.

In their last outings in the URC on April 27, the Bulls hammered Ospreys 61-24 at home, while Glasgow beat Zebre 40-9 away.

Who will outwit, outplay and outlast who at Loftus on Saturday when two of the sharpest coaching minds in rugby meet? Will it be Loftus’ new darling, White, or well-known visitor Smith? Either way, it promises to be an enthralling match.