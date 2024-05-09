Seven Boks in Stormers team for crucial URC match against the Dragons

There are also three previously injured players back in the matchday squad for the important match in Newport.

Wandisile Simelane during a Stormers training session ahead of their match against the Dragons. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stormers boss John Dobson has included seven Springboks in his starting team for the crucial United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons in Newport on Friday night.

Also, three formerly injured players namely Angelo Davids, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sti Sithole are back in the matchday squad for the match, which kicks off at 8.35pm.

The Stormers will be desperate to pick up a win on the road to keep alive their hopes of getting into the top four, and a place at home in the quarter-finals, of the URC points table at the end of the regular season.

They are currently in fifth place with 45 points but no less than three teams are within a log point of them – Connacht, Ulster and Benetton, while Edinburgh in ninth have 43 points.

Fit-again Angelo Davids has boosted the Stormers team. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

‘Little room for error’

The Dragons are way down on the log in 15th position having won just three times in 15 outings, but have been tricky opponents at home.

Dobson said the players were fully aware of the importance of this match.

“There is little room for error as the play-offs get closer and having had all of last week to prepare, we are determined to give our best on Friday night.

“We know that Rodney Parade is a tough place to play, so it will require a big effort to get the result that we need.”

The Boks in the side are Warrick Gelant, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe and Joseph Dweba.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Hacjivah Dayimani, Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

