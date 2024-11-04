Wilco Louw excited about Bok chance: ‘Absolute privilege being back’

The Bulls man is ready to get stuck in alongside all the World Cup winners.

Wilco Louw is back in the Bok squad for the first time since 2021. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls prop Wilco Louw said Sunday it was a “privilege” to be back in the Springbok squad after playing the last of his 14 Tests in 2021.

It has been a tough three years away from the national team for the 30-year-old, who’s had to look on as Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane and Thomas du Toit have all got opportunities at Test level.

But injuries picked up by Malherbe as well as utility front-row man Jan-Hendrik Wessels in the days before the Boks’ departure to Europe for Tests against Scotland (this weekend), England and Wales opened the door for Louw to get another shot at the big time.

He said he was thrilled to be back in the Bok set-up, after only being named on a standby list for the Tests earlier this year in June and July.

“It’s amazing. Most of these players have won two World Cups, so it’s an absolute privilege being back here,” said Louw, after the Boks touched down in Edinburgh on Sunday following their week-long training camp on the island of Jersey last week.

“With all the experience in the group, it’s good to be on the field with all these legends. Hopefully we’ll have another good week of preparation in Scotland in the lead-up to the Test match.”

‘Feels real’

The Boks take on Scotland at Murrayfield this Sunday, fresh off winning the 2024 Rugby Championship, while Scotland hammered Fiji 57-17 in the first of their Tests this month.

“It definitely feels real now,” added Louw about the tour after touching down in the Scottish city.

“We had a good training week in Jersey. It offered us a great opportunity to align as a squad after everyone returned from their franchises and clubs, so we’re really excited about the week ahead here in Scotland.”

With the camp now over and the squad settled and focused on the task at hand, Louw said they were ready for the matches against Scotland, England and Wales.

“We’re definitely where we want to be going to into the tour after having a chance to get on the same page and focus on the match against Scotland. The last week was tough, but good, and we’re in a good space.

“Everyone knows what our objectives are, which is important because it’s going to be a tough game against Scotland.

“They kept the team busy in the Rugby World Cup pool match last year, so we know it’s going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to it.”

With the match being played on Sunday, the players will have Monday off to recover from the training camp in Jersey before beginning their on-field preparations on Tuesday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his matchday-23 for the Scotland Test on Wednesday.