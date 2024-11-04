Jordan Hendrikse happy to fit in for Boks wherever he’s needed

The utility back will be hoping to add to his solitary Springbok cap on their UK tour after being a late call-up due to injury.

Springbok utility back Jordan Hendrikse in action during his only appearance for the national team against Wales in Twickenham in June this year. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Springbok utility back Jordan Hendrikse is happy to fit in with the national team wherever he is needed, although he would prefer to feature in his main position of flyhalf.

Hendrikse was a late call-up to the Bok squad for their end-of-year-tour to the UK, being the fourth player called in due to injuries, and he will now hope to add to the solitary cap he picked up on debut against Wales at Twickenham back in June.

Playing for his former franchise the Lions and current franchise the Sharks, Hendrikse has largely used at flyhalf, but he has also played fullback for both, starting off with the Sharks in the 15 jersey, while he featured at inside centre towards the end of last season for the Lions.

That versatility will be extremely important for Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who puts a premium on players who can play in multiple positions, and could offer Hendrikse more chances than he would normally receive.

With Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu both out of the UK tour with injuries, it means Hendrikse will also have a big role in covering those positions in case of injury to the current starters, while he admits he is enjoying training under Bok attack coach Tony Brown.

Prefer flyhalf

“Definitely flyhalf (is my preferred position), but I’ve always made fun of being a universal plug, being able to play many other positions as well, but definitely flyhalf,” said Hendrikse.

“I think there’s a lot going around in terms of Tony-ball, the attack lately for the Boks has been dynamic and it surprised quite a few people in terms of the way we play.

“That always benefited my game. I love running with the ball and you can see that more with the Boks in terms of how they play, always running with the ball and being more dynamic, staying on top of teams and not always going into a kicking game.”

Hendrikse will be down the Bok pecking order in all positions, behind Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok at flyhalf, behind Aphelele Fassi and Willie le Roux at fullback, and behind Damian de Allende and Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.

Learnings

However, he says he enjoys the competition and is currently learning a lot, particularly from Pollard and Libbok.

“I’ve learned a lot, it’s always going to be competitive between us three, but I’ve learned a lot from them,” explained Hendrikse.

“They have been in the setup longer than me so it’s just learning from them, helping each other and just wanting the best for whoever plays on Saturday. And in terms of prep just making sure we’re all prepared and ready to lead the team.”

The Boks face Scotland first this coming Sunday in Edinburgh, followed by England at Twickenham, and Hendrikse will likely have to wait until the third game against Wales in Cardiff for him to possibly make his second appearance for the team.