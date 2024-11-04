Cameron Hanekom loving his first Springbok experience: ‘Dream come true’

The Bulls loose forward enjoyed a brilliant past season and is finally set to get a chance for the Boks.

Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom is enjoying his first stint with the Springboks after making it into the squad as an injury replacement for their tour to the UK. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Exciting rising Bulls loose forward talent Cameron Hanekom is loving his first experience in the Springbok setup, after he was called into the end-of-year-tour squad as an injury replacement after Damian Willemse dropped out.

Hanekom enjoyed a brilliant past season for the Bulls and was invited to the Boks’ alignment camps ahead of the international season, but an injury just before the incoming series scuppered his chances of being selected.

He returned to action for the Bulls when the Boks went into the Rugby Championship, but by then they had a settled group and he was not considered.

‘Unbelievable experience’

Hanekom, however, picked up where he left off last season and put in some big showings for his franchise, but with a smaller squad selected for the UK tour he again missed out on selection initially, before getting the call as an injury replacement, which he admitted came as a massive surprise.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience so far, especially being with double Rugby World Cup winners and players I’ve looked up to for so long, so it’s really a dream come true and something I can’t really describe,” said Hanekom.

“I’ve always strived to become a Springbok and although I’m not there yet, it’s just fantastic to be here and to learn as much as I can from these players.

“It just shows that you never really know (when you are going to get the call). I was in disbelief when I got the call and asked if it was a joke. But that said, my goal is just to contribute to the squad as much as possible over the next few weeks.”

Improved versatility

The 22-year-old was initially picked almost exclusively at eighthman, but has developed into a more all-round loose forward option, with his Bulls coach, Jake White, recently praising that versatility and saying that it would give him a boost in the Bok setup.

“I’m a versatile loose forward, so I wouldn’t say I have a preference for any position. It’s more about the mental preparation of switching between positions and knowing what your role is on the field,” said Hanekom.

Hanekom was also asked in a media conference in recent days if he had ever had any thoughts of representing Wales, who he is eligible to play for through his grandmother who was born and raised there, but answered with an emphatic “never”.

“I must say I’ve always dreamed of becoming a Springbok. I will keep on working as hard as possible to make that dream come true. I’ve never thought of going to Wales or playing for them,” he said.