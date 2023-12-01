World Cup winners return for Stormers’ match against Zebre

Damian Willemse will turn out at inside centre in place of the injured Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Stormers coach John Dobson has picked a star-studded team, full of Springboks, for the United Rugby Championship match against Zebre Parma in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Recent World Cup winning Boks Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie have all been named in the Stormers’ starting team, with only prop Frans Malherbe among the Boks missing out this week.

Having played mainly at fullback for the Boks, and at times flyhalf, Willemse will wear the No 12 jersey against the Italian side, because Sacha Feinbeg-Mngomezulu is out with an ankle injury.

Libbok will be back at flyhalf, partnering 2019 World Cup winner Herschel Jantjies. The only other change to the backline sees Leolin Zas return on the left wing.

Up front, Fourie, who was the Boks’ back-up hooker at the World Cup, is reunited with Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani in the loose trio while there is a completely different front row to last week, with captain Neethling Fouche joined by hooker Joseph Dweba and loosehead Kwenzo Blose.

There is also a return from injury for Suleiman Hartzenberg on the replacements bench.

World Cup winners

Coach John Dobson said that it was fantastic to welcome the World Cup winners back in Stellenbosch.

“It has been a major boost to have the World Cup Boks, plus a few other key players, back in the mix again this week.

“We were very disappointed with the results on tour and this is a great opportunity for us to get some momentum going in front of our fans in Stellenbosch.”

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Courtnall Skosan, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Ruben van Heerden, Adre Smith, Neethling Fouche (capt), Joseph Dweba, Kwenzo Blose. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Brok Harris, Connor Evans, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies, Suleiman Hartzenberg.