Sport

Home » Sport

Trevor Cramer

By Trevor Cramer

Senior sports sub-editor

2 minute read

1 Dec 2023

10:19 am

WATCH: Rugby’s rolling & on the SA Open tee

Who's going to come out on top in the big derby between the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus on Saturday?

Talking Point December 1, 2023

It’s match week seven of the United Rugby Championship and one of the oldest national Open Championships in the game of golf teed off at the tough Blair Athol layout, just north of Johannesburg this week.

Wearing dual hats and armed with his vast sporting knowledge, Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen joins TALKING POINT host Trevor Cramer in studio for the latest instalment of the weekly video sports podcast.

In this episode, Jacques and Trevor chat, among others, about the big local URC derby at Loftus Versveld between the Bulls and the Sharks…two teams both off big wins last week and a different prospect with their Boks on the team sheets.

They delve into the reasons why the SA franchises in the URC have struggled to build a head of steam without those World Cup-winning Boks on board, will the Stormers find form on home turf and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi’s much publicised Racing 92 debut in France.

On the golf course, the SA Open got underway at the monstrous Blair Athol layout in Lanseria. We examine the brutal course, officially the longest on the DP World Tour, and which local and international contenders may be best-equipped to tame the course over 72 holes, and more golf tidbits.

Plus…our weekly FLOP and GOLD STAR feature.

Read more on these topics

golf Rugby sa open united rugby championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe