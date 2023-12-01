WATCH: Rugby’s rolling & on the SA Open tee

Who's going to come out on top in the big derby between the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus on Saturday?

It’s match week seven of the United Rugby Championship and one of the oldest national Open Championships in the game of golf teed off at the tough Blair Athol layout, just north of Johannesburg this week.

Wearing dual hats and armed with his vast sporting knowledge, Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen joins TALKING POINT host Trevor Cramer in studio for the latest instalment of the weekly video sports podcast.

In this episode, Jacques and Trevor chat, among others, about the big local URC derby at Loftus Versveld between the Bulls and the Sharks…two teams both off big wins last week and a different prospect with their Boks on the team sheets.

They delve into the reasons why the SA franchises in the URC have struggled to build a head of steam without those World Cup-winning Boks on board, will the Stormers find form on home turf and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi’s much publicised Racing 92 debut in France.

On the golf course, the SA Open got underway at the monstrous Blair Athol layout in Lanseria. We examine the brutal course, officially the longest on the DP World Tour, and which local and international contenders may be best-equipped to tame the course over 72 holes, and more golf tidbits.

Plus…our weekly FLOP and GOLD STAR feature.