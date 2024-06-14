WP prop Zachary Porthen to lead Junior Boks at U-20 Champs

The 'Baby Boks' are in a group with Fiji, Argentina and England.

Western Province prop Zachary Porthen will captain the Junior Springbok team at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship taking place in Cape Town from the end of this month and into July.

He is one of five players who will feature in the tournament for a second time. The others are JF van Heerden (lock), Asad Moos (scrumhalf), Jurenzo Julius (centre) and Litelihle Bester (wing).

Junior Bok coach Bafana Nhleko said it was tough picking just a 30-man team.

“We had to make some tough decisions to choose what we as coaches believe would be the best selection for the competition,” Nhleko explained.

“I commend all the guys who have been part of the journey thus far and the sacrifices made, but from hereon, the focus will be towards building cohesion within the squad.

“We are excited for the challenge that lies ahead, the players are keen to create their own story and we can only take confidence from the work that the group has put in.”

Pool opponents

The training squad reconvened this week to begin their preparations for the tournament since their return from Brisbane last month, where they participated in the inaugural U20 Rugby Championship arranged by Sanzaar.

Nhleko said: “That tournament gave us an opportunity to play in three very tough, competitive matches, presented us with key learnings and areas to work on, but we also grew as a group. We are keen to keep driving good behaviours and build on the positive aspects of our performances.”

The Junior Boks are grouped in Pool C with Fiji, Argentina, and England. France will defend the title they won in Cape Town last year, and the SA U20s will look to improve on their bronze medal from 2023.

The tournament kicks off on 29 June, with the Junior Boks in action against Fiji in the Cape Town Stadium, followed by pool games against Argentina on 4 July (Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch) and England on 9 July (Athlone Stadium).

Junior Springbok squad for the World Rugby U20 Championship:

Props: Casper Badenhorst (Bulls), Liyema Ntshanga, (Cheetahs), Reno Hirst (Lions), Zachary Porthen (capt, WP), Ruan Swart (Bulls).

Hookers: Ethan Bester (Sharks), Luca Bakkes (WP), Juan Smal (Bulls).

Locks: Adam de Waal (WP), JF van Heerden (Bulls), Thomas Dyer (Sharks).

Loose forwards: Batho Hlekani (Sharks), Divan Fuller (WP), Keanu Coetsee (Bulls), Sibabalwe Mahashe (Lions), Thabang Mphafi (Lions), Tiaan Jacobs (Biarritz).

Scrumhalves: Asad Moos (WP), Ezekiel Ngobeni (WP).

Flyhalves: Liam Koen (Bulls), Tylor Sefoor (Cheetahs).

Centres: Bruce Sherwood (WP), Joshua Boulle (WP), Jurenzo Julius (Sharks), Philip-Albert van Niekerk (Bulls).

Outside backs: JC Mars (WP), Joel Leotlela (WP), Litelihle Bester (Sharks), Likhona Finca (Lions), Michail Damon (Bulls).