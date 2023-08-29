Big blow for cricket fans as SABC won’t broadcast Aussie tour

The Proteas are gearing up to face rivals Australia in a three-match T20 series starting in Durban on Wednesday night, 30 August 2023 at 6pm.

Proteas fans will be stumped by no coverage of the Aussies tour on SABC. Picture: Twitter/All about cricket

South African cricket fans who do not have DSTV or SuperSport have been left disappointed after the SABC confirmed it will not be broadcasting matches between the Proteas and Australia in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The T20 clash will be followed by a five-match ODI series.

Stalemate

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said South Africans fans will be bowled out of the clash between the Proteas and Aussies.

“After protracted negotiations, the two parties could unfortunately not reach agreeable terms to secure broadcast rights in time to cover the tour.

“CSA and the SABC are proud to have, over the years, brought cricket content to the multitudes of cricket fans across the country. Through this partnership, content from the domestic cricket scene to the senior men’s and women’s teams was broadcast to waiting audiences, making the partnership between the SABC and CSA a thriving endeavor,” CSA said.

Disappointment

CSA, however, said while it is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all citizens.

“Consequently, CSA will continue to engage with the SABC to find common ground on the broadcasting of cricket content.

“This is as the public broadcaster pursues to fulfil its mandate of providing cricket coverage for the majority of South Africans, while CSA is unwavering in its quest to ensure that cricket reaches all corners of the country. It is a symbiosis that binds the two organizations together,” CSA added.

CSA said its partnership with the SABC have provided mutually beneficial value in the past and believes that it is in the “interest of both the parties’ stakeholders that such a partnership be maintained into the future.”

