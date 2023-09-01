SA running community pays tribute to Mbuleli Mathanga

The former SA 10,000m champion won this year's Two Oceans half-marathon in Cape Town.

The South African running community has been left in shock following the news of the death of 2023 Two Oceans half-marathon champion, Mbuleli Mathanga.

According to several reports, including TimesLive, the 29-year-old was found dead in a house north of Durban on Thursday, hanging by the laces of his running shoes.

“It is alleged a man was found hanging from the roof of his girlfriend’s room,” Ndwedwe police said in a statement, according to TimesLive.

An inquest docket has been opened.

The statement continued: “It is alleged the couple had an argument. The deceased was found hanging from the laces of his running shoes and had an open wound at the back of his head.”

Mathanga is a former SA 10,000m champion and he won the Two Oceans 21.1km race in Cape Town in April.

Mathanga was a member of Phantane Athletics club.

The Two Oceans X/Twitter account said the following: “It is with deep sadness that we have been notified that our 2023 Half Marathon champion, Mbuleli Mathanga, has passed away this morning.

“Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, running mates, and Phantane club mates at this deeply challenging time.”

Below are some of the tributes to Mathanga.

Forever in our hearts, Mbuleli Mathanga. Your strength, determination, and passion for the game will continue to inspire us. Rest in power 🙏🏼⭐ #GoneButNeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/tLp6QDlQPt — Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) August 31, 2023

Heartbroken to hear the deviating news. A champion gone too soon. Rest in peace Mbuleli . Condolences to his family and friends. May God hold you all close . 🙏🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/iVgwwUurJV — Jenna Challenor (@jennaChallie1) August 31, 2023