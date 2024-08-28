SA team ready to open campaign at Paralympic Games

South Africa will be represented by 31 athletes in nine sports.

Mpumelelo Mhlongo will be one of the SA team’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. Picture: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The South African squad have settled in Paris and are ready to go at the Paralympic Games, according to the team’s chef de mission, Patience Shikwambana.

A 31-member national team will compete at the quadrennial multi-sport Games which gets underway on Wednesday night with the opening ceremony where the SA flag will be carried by versatile track and field athlete Mpumelelo Mhlongo and swimmer Kat Swanepoel.

The SA squad, who arrived in the Paralympic village over the weekend, will turn out in nine sporting codes – archery, athletics, boccia, cycling, equestrian, judo, triathlon, swimming and wheelchair tennis – at the 12-day showpiece.

🏅 1 DAY TO GO!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here—just 1 day to go until the Paralympics officially begin! Team SA is ready to make history, and your support will carry them forward. Let’s make this count! 🇿🇦 #TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZneztABg0U — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) August 27, 2024

“We as Team SA are excited to play a significant role in the success of the Games and are excited to start our campaign on Wednesday. Everything is in place,” Shikwambana said.

While the team features some younger athletes, it is also packed with experience.

Three of the squad’s five medallists at the Tokyo Games three years ago – cyclist Pieter du Preez, sprinter Sheryl James and distance runner Louzanne Coetzee – will all be aiming to return to the podium.

The most experienced members of the team are equestrian Philippa Johnson Dwyer, who will compete at her sixth Paralympics, and wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane, who will turn out at the Games for the fifth time in her career.

Cash incentives

And for those individuals who are able to return home with medals, there will be some lucrative bonuses on offer as reward.

In the build-up to the Games, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed individual gold medallists would receive R400,000, silver medallists would get R200,000 and bronze medallists would earn R75,000.

Coaches and guides were also given significant incentives if their athletes secured gold (R100,000), silver (R50,000) or bronze (R25,000).

Boccia athletes will each receive R200 000 for gold, R100 000 for silver and R40 000 for bronze.

Hot weather

Shikwambana said they were expecting warm conditions in the French capital over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s still deep in summer here in Paris so hydrating will be of vital importance to our para-athletes,” she said.

“We have a strong blend of youth and experience in our squad, and we have representation across nine codes. We are excited about getting started.”

The Paralympic Games, including over 4,400 athletes from 168 countries, will feature 22 sports. The showpiece will come to a close next Sunday (8 September).