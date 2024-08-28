ANC faction takes aim at Joburg mayor Dada Morero

ANC infighting escalates over Joburg mayor Dada Morero's proposal to employ foreign nationals in the JMPD.

The knives are out in the ANC for newly appointed Joburg mayor Dada Morero, sparked by his proposal at this week’s closed ANC regional executive committee (REC) meeting that the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) should employ foreign nationals to address a language barrier.

Sources in the party believe there is a clique of powerful people within the Gauteng region who want to bring down Morero.

The reasons for the enmity are unclear, though some feel he has made noises about tightening up finances in the municipality, which might reduce the opportunities for theft and corruption.

After a recording of Morero’s suggestion was leaked to the media, he was hit with a barrage of criticism – led by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi – forcing him to back down and apologise.

Msimang says he is not against Morero

The infighting took a new turn yesterday when ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang refuted social media claims that he called for the sacking of the Joburg mayor.

A purported Radio 702 interview with Msimang – being discussed across social media platforms – has fuelled growing speculation that some leading ANC leaders who attended the meeting were out to destroy Morero’s political career – hardly two weeks in office.

Amid a barrage of criticism, which also came from Lesufi, Morero publicly apologised for his proposal.

While an independent political analyst said Morero appeared not to be favoured by all factions within the party, Msimang strongly slammed those who used his name “in a scandalous manner, as if I have uttered a word against the Joburg mayor”.

“Why is it that a matter discussed in a closed ANC meeting, resolved on a matter, with Morero apologising – goes public.

“This demonstrates lack of discipline that you are seeing more among our own ANC people,” Msimang said.

Informant said to be in NEC

“You hear them being quoted in the media as sources who attend closed meetings.

“It has now become a frequent thing that the informant is said to be a member of the NEC [national executive committee] who did not want his name to be disclosed.

“If you do not want your name to be disclosed because you are involved in this immoral activity, then you cannot be taken seriously.

“I would not put what has happened past a possibility that someone has become so upset because Morero got the mayorship.

“It is people who really wanted to beat him to his knees,” said Msimang. Slamming the use of his name on social media, Msimang said: “It is extremely disappointing that people can do this with no fear of being apprehended.

“I have not had any interview with the media in the past two weeks – not Radio 702 or any journalist. Why does somebody choose to say: ‘Mavuso Msimang said this’.

“Whatever it is, it is simply immoral that somebody should use your name falsely to attack another individual.

“Besides not having had any interview, I do not know Morero from a bar of soap, only having been reading about him at a distance.”

‘Provocateur with nefarious intentions’

Among those enraged by the handling of the Morero incident, businessman and ANC stalwart Mike Maile described the gathering on X as “a closed meeting”.

Said Maile: “Comrades were supposed to engage and come to an acceptable resolution.

“I believe that happened but there is one agent provocateur with nefarious intentions who had other ideas – and that is my point of concern.

“This person decided to record a section of the chair’s address and broadcast it.

“We have previously seen unnamed sources leaking NEC discussions, but this went a step further.”

Analyst says Morero showed lack of understanding of challenges

Amid the furore over Morero’s remarks, political analyst Dr George Tsibani said the mayor’s proposal demonstrates “a lack of understanding of the city’s challenges, priorities and citizen needs”.

“His actions would further marginalise SA workers, undermine economic growth and compromise national security.

“To move forward, a thorough assessment of the mayor’s leadership and vision is required. If necessary, a new leader with a deep understanding of city challenges, should be appointed.

“Initiatives to revitalise the CBDs and support local businesses, should be prioritised.

“There should be policies addressing high unemployment among locals [being] developed. Measures for accountability, national security and public safety, should also be strengthened.

“An effective mayor should possess qualities like empathy, visionary leadership, inclusive decision-making, accountability, guardianship and feudal care.

“A mayor should understand citizens’ struggles, prioritise their needs and create opportunities, said Tsibani.

“A deep understanding of challenges and a clear vision for development are crucial.”

