Another controversy hits SA sport as Sascoc president Barry Hendricks is suspended

The presidents of Sascoc, Athletics SA, Swimming SA and Karate SA are all currently being investigated.

In the latest among a growing number of controversies involving leaders in South African sport, SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks has been suspended, the umbrella body revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Sascoc said Hendricks had been temporarily banned with immediate effect “in accordance with Sascoc’s governance protocols and ongoing internal review processes”.

Hendricks was the latest board leader to be sidelined, following the suspensions of Athletics SA president James Moloi and Swimming SA president Alan Fritz, while the entire Karate South Africa executive committee remained suspended by the World Karate Federation, including president Sonny Pillay.

In addition, while she had since been replaced, World Netball was still investigating former Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane on various charges.

‘Thorough and impartial investigation’

Sascoc confirmed that retired judge Basheer Waglay had been appointed to investigate multiple anonymous complaints which had been made against Hendricks.

“In his report, Judge Waglay recommended that there was prima facie evidence to warrant referral of the complaints to the Sascoc judicial body for further action,” the governing body said.

“The suspension does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, it is necessary to maintain the integrity of the organisation and to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the matters.”

While Hendricks was suspended, Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane would temporarily replace him as the head of the board.

According to reports, Hendricks had been accused in anonymous emails of, among other things, trying to convince Sascoc board members to vote for a preferred candidate for a vacant seat on the organisation’s executive committee.