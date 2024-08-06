Semenya stands up in defence of intersex boxers at Paris Olympics

Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting have received widespread criticism during the Olympic Games.

Caster Semenya during a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights earlier this year. Picture: Frederick Florin/AFP

Two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya has called on international sporting authorities to standardise gender rules and protect intersex athletes from discrimination.

Semenya was banned from competing against women last year by World Athletics, along with other track athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD), a decision the South African star is still fighting in court.

In some sports, however, DSD athletes are still able to compete, with Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting receiving widespread criticism during the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, where both athletes secured medals.

Though both boxers had been prevented from competing at the World Championships last year, after tests revealed they had unusually high testosterone levels, that event was organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA) which is no longer recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC organised the boxing tournament at the Paris Games, clearing Khelif and Yu-ting to participate.

‘Not about me’

While she had retired from competitive running, Semenya felt it was important that gender rules affecting DSD athletes were consistent across the various sports.

“What happened at the Olympics now is not what happened in my space. Each organisation has its own policy. Boxing has its own and athletics has its own,” Semenya said in an interview with SportsBoom.

“It’s not about what I want, but about principles of life. My views are not about me because I have ventured more into coaching now.”

Semenya defended Algerian fighter Khelif, who had taken the brunt of criticism on social media, with many people incorrectly claiming she was transgender and calling for sporting authorities to ensure women were protected, particularly in contact sports.

“Imane is a great boxer and people always criticise when someone is doing well,” Semenya said.

“People will always talk then. When she wasn’t winning, then everyone was quiet.”

This is so Painful to watch.



“I have been boxing for years in the International Boxing Association which has committed INJUSTICE towards me.

~ #Imane_Khelif



pic.twitter.com/NH7GeM9YoK August 3, 2024

The debate around intersex athletes was far from over, but Semenya called on the IOC to protect them against discrimination.

“The IOC’s policy and constitution should not contradict each other,” she said.

“Sport is for all people and the constitution says no to discrimination, but the minute they allow women to be disgraced, it confuses us.”