Snoop Dogg earns around R150m for Paris 2024 Olympics presence – report

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to provide commentary for NBC until the end of the Olympics.

Snoop Dogg attends the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on August 03, 2024 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With the stress and tension that comes with competing at the Olympics, US rapper Snoop Dogg’s presence in Paris has brought much relief for athletes and onlookers – but it hasn’t been cheap.

According to a New York venture capitalist, Henry McNamara, the 52-year-old rapper is making good money while providing sideline entertainment at the 33rd edition of the Games.

“Snoop gets paid $500 000 a day plus expenses to be here promoting [the] Olympics,” said McNamara.

Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world August 4, 2024

McNamara received the information through a National Broadcasting Company (NBC) senior figure he sat with at dinner.

Real name Calvin Broadus Jr, Snoop is scheduled to provide commentary for NBC until the end of the Olympics on Sunday, 11 August. According to McNamara, the rapper will allegedly be paid a total of $8m (nearly R150m) for the entire 16-day span of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Snooping moments

From music, film, and fashion to entrepreneurship, rapper Snoop Dogg has seemingly done it all.

Snoop carried the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony in Paris.

While Simone Biles stood on the gymnastics floor during the qualifying round, she suddenly gestured to her teammates and pointed into the audience, where Snoop was cheering her and her teammates like a proud uncle at a school game. Snoop shared a moment with US gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Biles.

US swimmer Caleb Dressel had a similar experience after competing in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and earned gold, as Snoop cheered him on while standing with the swimmer’s wife.

“Go, baby, go!” cheered Dressel’s wife Meghan alongside Snoop. “You got it, baby!” screamed the rap star.

The rapper has taken a break from cheering on the US team to test his hand at swimming and received a lesson from none other than 23-time Olympic champion Michael Phelps.

On the Paris 2024 Olympics website, the legendary swimmer shared his secret to becoming the best in the pool with his student: “Wing span and lung power.”

Snoop’s response? “You just described me!”

On Sunday, looking dapper in a full equestrian kit, the rapper was in attendance at the Palace of Versailles, Paris, on a golf cart to watch the dressage.

He was joined by his friend Martha Stewart, who he has previously hosted a TV show with, and the US chef was sporting a near-matching outfit.

The rapper shared his excitement for the equestrian event during an appearance on NBC.

“I am interested in the horses that dance,” he said. “And I want to give them some carrots and apples… make sure they’re fed before they do their thang.”

