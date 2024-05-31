Simbine and Sekgodiso set sights on Olympic Games

Both athletes are ranked among the top three in the world in their specialist events this season.

Akani Simbine after winning the 100m sprint at the Diamond League in Oslo. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Both athletes are hoping to achieve more this season, with Akani Simbine and Prudence Sekgodiso having cemented their places as early medal contenders for the Olympic Games by picking up their second Diamond League victories of the season in Oslo on Thursday night.

Simbine, one of the most consistent sprinters on the international circuit, won the men’s 100m race in wet conditions in 9.94 seconds, adding to his triumph at the second leg of the Diamond League series in Suzhou in April.

Still two months out from the Paris Olympics, the SA record holder was pleased to have made another statement, and he hoped to build on his fine form as he targeted his maiden medal at a major global championship.

“I put my marker out to the world today that I am here,” Simbine said after the race.

“The goal was to win and I did that, which helps with confidence as we get closer to Paris.”

Sekgodiso on the rise

Sekgodiso continued her breakthrough season, winning the women’s 800m race in the Norwegian capital in 1:58.66.

This followed her victory at the Diamond League meeting in Marrakech less than two weeks ago in a personal best of 1:57.26, which at the time was the fastest two-lap performance in the world this year.

Prudence Sekgodiso after winning the 800m race at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

And while she had since slipped to third place in the season rankings, Sekgodiso warned that she was still on the rise.

“There is still so much more to come. I am only 22 years old so there are still many things to work on… but this means a lot to me and I am ready for more,” she said.

Wildschutt record

Also competing at the fifth leg of the Diamond League campaign in Oslo, distance runner Adrian Wildschutt broke his own South African 5 000m record, finishing 13th in a fast race in 12:56.67.

Simbine, Sekgodiso and Wildschutt have already booked their places in the national team for the Paris Olympics in August, having achieved the automatic qualifying times in their events.