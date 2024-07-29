Smith delighted with form as Team SA go hunting for medals in Paris

Tatjana Smith, Pieter Coetze and Alan Hatherly will all be targeting medals on day three in Paris.

Experienced swimmer Tatjana Smith is pleased to be peaking at the right time, as she prepares to line up among the favourites for gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke final at the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday night.

Smith, who earned silver over the 100m distance in her specialist stroke (and gold over 200m) at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, clocked the fastest time (1:05.00) in both the heats and the semifinals of the two-length event on Sunday.

It was her quickest time since she set the African record of 1:04.82 in Tokyo, and the third fastest time in the world this year.”I’m just grateful to be swimming some good times. This is my best time since Tokyo, so obviously it’s amazing to be swimming these times,” Smith said after her semifinal.

“I think most of all I’m really enjoying every race, and I’m much happier… and I think for me personally just experiencing these races and being happy is exactly where I want to be.”

Chasing medals

The third day of the Games on Monday could be the most memorable of Team SA’s campaign in Paris, with multiple athletes aiming to add to the bronze medal secured by the men’s rugby sevens team over the weekend.

Aside from Smith, who lines up in the 100m breaststroke final at 9.25pm, 20-year-old Pieter Coetze goes in the men’s 100m backstroke final at 9.19pm, after qualifying third fastest in the semifinals.

Mountain bike cyclist Alan Hatherly (ranked fourth in the world) will also fancy his chances in the men’s cross country race, which starts at 2.10pm.

Other events

In other events on Monday, the SA women’s rugby sevens team will hope to cause an upset against Great Britain (2pm), after losing their first two matches, while the national women’s hockey side are also in search of their first win in a pool game against Argentina (5.30pm).

Skateboarder Brandon Valjalo is in the men’s street prelims at noon, as he looks to book his place in the final later in the day, and equestrian rider Alexander Peternell turns out in the qualifying round of individual jumping at 11am.

In Tahiti, Jordy Smith goes in the third round of the men’s surfing competition at 7pm, while Sarah Baum is in the third round of the women’s event at 1.36am tomorrow morning.

The other surfer in the SA team, Matthew McGillivray, was eliminated in the second round on Sunday.