Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to attend Soweto derby

"I'm excited to experience that atmosphere at FNB Stadium." said Henry.

Online sports betting and gaming brand Betway, has announced that it will bring global football icon and brand ambassador Thierry Henry to South Africa for one of the country’s biggest sporting occasions, as Orlando Pirates take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



The highly anticipated Betway Premiership fixture will also form part of celebrations marking 30 years of the PSL, while giving supporters the chance to get involved through Betway’s S’bonise & Win campaign.

Henry will join fans at FNB Stadium as the Soweto giants go head-to-head in one of South Africa’s most celebrated sporting rivalries. As part of his visit, he will also meet and present the prize to the winner of Betway’s S’bonise & Win campaign, which celebrates supporters who proudly show their team spirit through their colours and regalia, with Betway account holders eligible to win up to R30,000 in cash.

His appearance comes as the Premier Soccer League celebrates three decades of South African football through its ’96 – ’26 commemorative campaign, adding another layer of significance to one of the standout fixtures on the 2026/27 Betway Premiership calendar.

Jason Shield, Head of Sponsorship at Betway Africa, said: “The Soweto Derby represents everything that makes South African football special, the passion, the rivalry and, most importantly, the supporters who bring it to life. To have Thierry with us for such an important occasion, particularly as we celebrate 30 years of the PSL, makes this Derby even more memorable. Through S’bonise & Win, we also want to put the fans at the heart of the experience and celebrate the colour, energy and pride they bring to the game.”

Thierry Henry said: “I’ve experienced some incredible football rivalries around the world, and I know how much the Soweto Derby means to supporters in South Africa. I’m excited to experience that atmosphere at FNB Stadium and to meet some of the fans who make the occasion what it is.”