Chiefs coach Da Cruz feeling confident ahead of first Soweto derby

"It's the most important game in South Africa," said Da Cruz.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is feeling confident ahead of his first Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



Da Cruz is yet to taste the atmosphere of one of the biggest derbies in Africa having joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

“Yes, we are confident, but we know it’s a difficult game (vs Pirates). I think we are ready to play this game,” said Da Cruz.

“It’s the most important game in South Africa. I think it’s one of the best games in Africa. It divides the country, and I think it’s a good moment for South African football.

“I’m feeling good. We worked well this week with the team. We are confident, but we know it’s a difficult game against a big team,” added the Frenchman.

Chiefs come into this game high in confidence following their 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the round of 16 of the Carling Knockout last weekend. Da Cruz is hoping that Amakhosi will continue their winning ways on Saturday.

“We come to the game with a lot of confidence – when you score three goals and don’t concede, you’ve got a lot of confidence.

“But we always want to improve the team, even when we win. So we must keep this confidence when we go to the derby,” concluded Da Cruz.

Thierry Henry to watch derby at FNB

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry will attend Saturday’s Soweto derby and is looking forward to it.

“”I’ve experienced some incredible football rivalries around the world, and I know how much the Soweto Derby means to supporters in South Africa. I’m excited to experience that atmosphere at FNB Stadium and to meet some of the fans who make the occasion what it is,” said Henry.



Henry will join fans at FNB Stadium as the Soweto giants go head-to-head in one of South Africa’s most celebrated sporting rivalries.



As part of his visit, he will also meet and present the prize to the winner of Betway’s S’bonise & Win campaign, which celebrates supporters who proudly show their team spirit through their colours and regalia, with Betway account holders eligible to win up to R30,000 in cash.