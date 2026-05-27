The road to Rabat was demanding. Sundowns balanced a relentless domestic season with a high-pressure continental campaign.

Mamelodi Sundowns are champions of Africa once again. On Sunday evening in Rabat, the Brazilians held AS FAR to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 2026 CAF Champions League final, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory after their 1-0 win at Loftus Versfeld last week.

The result sees Sundowns claim continental glory for the second time in the club’s history, becoming the first South African club to win Africa’s premier club competition twice.

For Carling Black Label, this achievement represents far more than a moment of celebration. As Africa’s Most Awarded Beer stands alongside African champions Sundowns, it brings together two brands that have built their reputations through performance, consistency and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Just as Sundowns have established themselves among Africa’s elite through sustained success on the pitch, Carling Black Label has earned its status through a legacy of quality and recognition that has made it Africa’s Most Awarded Beer.

Together, the partnership reflects a shared belief that champion status is not given – it is earned.

The road to Rabat was demanding. Sundowns balanced a relentless domestic season with a high-pressure continental campaign, all while carrying the memory of last year’s final disappointment. This time, they returned with purpose and finished the job.

Beyond the trophy itself, the triumph carries significance for South African football and for the club’s growing legacy on the continent. Sundowns arrived at the final under immense expectation after reaching back-to-back CAF Champions League finals, determined to turn previous heartbreak into success. Under the leadership of Miguel Cardoso, the side demonstrated composure throughout the campaign, overcoming difficult opposition and reaffirming its place among Africa’s elite clubs.

As CAF Champions League winners, Sundowns have qualified for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2026 CAF Super Cup.

While the final whistle may have confirmed Sundowns as champions of Africa, the journey between Carling Black Label and the club continues. Together, the partnership looks ahead to celebrating this historic achievement with champion fans across South Africa, with more exciting moments and experiences still to come.

Reflecting on the significance of the victory and the partnership, Kerryn Greenleaf, Brand Director for Carling Black Label, said: “Carling Black Label has always believed in the power of champions – not only those who lift trophies, but those who show up, push through and refuse to stop. Mamelodi Sundowns have embodied that spirit throughout this campaign and throughout our partnership. We are proud to stand alongside African champions and celebrate a journey built on excellence.”

Speaking on what the achievement means for the club and the country, Tlhopie Motsepe, Chairman of Sundowns, said: “This victory is a testament to the dedication, resilience and excellence of everyone associated with this club – the players, the technical team, the management and the millions of supporters who have stood by us through every challenge. We are immensely proud to have made South Africa proud once again.”