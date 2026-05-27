Broos makes one surprise pick in final Bafana World Cup squad

Kaizer Chiefs left back Bradley Cross was the surprise pick as Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named his final...

Kaizer Chiefs left back Bradley Cross was the surprise pick as Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named his final 26-man squad on Wednesday for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana’s shock name

Cross has yet to make his debut for Bafana, but the 25 year will be on the plane to Mexico after impressing for Amakhosi this season.

Broos named three left backs in his squad – Cross, Samukelo Kabini and Aubrey Modiba. Modiba is surely first choice, but has a hamstring injury that ruled him out of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League final second leg clash with AS FAR on Sunday.

The six players to miss out from the Bafana preliminary squad named last week were Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, Amakhosi right back Thabiso Monyane, Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe, Durban City midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, and Mamelodi Sundowns wing-back Thapelo Morena.

Morena has also been missing from the Sundowns side with an injury. Broos interestingly picked Pirates’ Kamogelo Sebelebele as a defender having originally named him as a forward. It could be that Sebelebele is seen, like Morena, as an option for Broos both at right back and on the right wing.

Maswanganyi’s absence means Broos has stuck with Relebohile Mofokeng and Temba Zwane as his two potential number 10s.

Chaine picked over Petersen

There was some speculation that Petersen would make the squad in place of Orlando Pirates’ keeper Sipho Chaine. But Broos has stuck with Chaine, and has generally kept faith in the players that served him so well in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

“There were hard decisions to make,” said Broos.

“Always when you make a list of players there will be disappointed players. Who doesn’t want to go to the World Cup? I was a player I know how they (the players who missed out) will feel.

“These are very difficult decisions but it is also part of my job to do it and I hope I chose the right names.”

Bafana will play Nicaragua in a friendly tomorrow at the Orlando Amstel Arena in their final match before they jet off for their training camp in Pachuca. Broos’ side will be training at altitude in preparation for the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bradley Cross

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster, Thapelo Maseko