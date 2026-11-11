Ellis names Banyana squad for World Cup playoffs

South Africa kick off their campaign against Chinese Taipei on Saturday, 28 November.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named her 23-player squad for the upcoming 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs in Morocco.

The mini-tournament will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat from 28 November to 5 December 2026.

Ellis has kept most of the team that recently did national duty, defeating Madagascar in back-to-back Olympic Games qualifiers in Bloemfontein.

Denmark-based midfielder Sibulele Holweni will make her return to the squad for her first call-up since moving to Europe last month.

“There were other players that we were looking at, but due to exams, injuries and lack of valid passports, we had to omit them. But we are happy with the selections we have made as they give us a balanced squad that we believe will get the required outcomes in Morocco,” said Ellis, as quoted by SAFA media.

South Africa kick off their campaign against Chinese Taipei on Saturday, 28 November at 4 pm SA time. Banyana will be without captain Refiloe Jane for this match as she will be serving a one-match suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the WAFCON play-off clash against Nigeria in August.

Ellis’ team will be back in action on Tuesday, 1 December against Ecuador at 9 pm SA time, and their last match in the mini competition will be against Uzbekistan on Saturday, 5 December at 7 pm SA time.

‘Not the route we wanted to go’

The top two nations from the play-off tournament will advance to the final round scheduled to be played in February next year.

“This is not the route we wanted to go, but we are here now. We are all aware that we have to get one of the top two spots, which makes the first match the most important because it sets the tone for the rest of the competition.

“With a positive result, we will give ourselves the required momentum as well as a huge boost because the games are going to come thick and fast. We know that in these tournaments there’s not a lot of time in between; hence I emphasize that the opening match will be very crucial. We get that right, and we stand a good chance of progressing,” added Ellis.

In the final phase, six teams will contest for three spots in single knockout fixtures – these will be the two teams from the Play-offs, as well as an additional four – one each from UEFA and CONMEBOL, and two from CONCACAF.

The three winners in this phase will secure their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup tickets to Brazil.