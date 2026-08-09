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Banyana crash out of WAFCON after going down to Morocco

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By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

9 August 2026

09:02 am

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Banyana fought very hard for the equaliser but in the end, Morocco held on to proceed to the next stage of the tournament.

Banyana crash out of WAFCON after going down to Morocco

Morocco Celebrates after the match during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match against South Africa at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

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Banyana Banyana crashed out of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026) after a 2-1 defeat to tournament hosts Morocco in a quarterfinal match played at the Moulay el Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night.

Banyana found themselves a goal down in the first half after Sakina Ouzraoui scored the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute. The Moroccans were awarded a penalty early in the second half and Hanane Ait El Haj converted from the spot to makes it 2-0 for the North Africans in the 51st minute.

Coach Dr Desiree Ellis’ charges fought their way back and forced the hosts on the backfoot, with Thembi Kgatlana pulling one back in the 67th minute.

Banyana fought very hard for the equaliser but in the end, Morocco held on to proceed to the next stage of the tournament.

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