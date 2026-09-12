Jordaan wins fourth term as Safa president

The incumbent Jordaan wins by 175 votes to 82.

Danny Jordaan has held off a challenge from Sandile Zungu and will remain as South African Football Association for a fourth successive term.

Jordaan wins easily

Jordaan won 157 of the votes at the SAFA Elective Congress on Saturday, while Zungu got just 82 votes.

It remains to be seen if Zungo chooses to contest the decision to reappoint Jordaan in the courts. Zungu had expressed anger over the electoral progress. He claimed that some of the 52 Safa regions that wanted Jordaan out were forced to change leadership.

“We are seething with anger in terms of what is being done to the regions,” said Zungu, according to the Mail and Guardian.

“There was an attempt to change leadership which did not succeed and as punishment, they are being disqualified from participating in the forthcoming elections. As I am talking, there are consultations with legal counsel to see how to take that matter forward and, trust me, we take it very, very seriously.”

Zungu also alleged that money was being handed out in exchange for votes.

“We are aware that promises of money are happening thick and fast. It happened over the weekend. Money is being dished out. But we have the upper hand and we will win these elections,” he added.

Rape allegation

That did not materialise, however, and Jordaan will continue despite controversies that have followed him around for about a decade.

In 2017, Jordaan was accused of rape by singer Jennifer Ferguson. Despite these allegations he refused to step down as Safa president.

In 2024, Jordaan was arrested on suspicion of using R1.3 million of Safa funds to hire Public Relations companies and security firms for his own use.

He is yet to face trial.