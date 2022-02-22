Ncikazi shocked to see Al-Ittihad fans at the stadium

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi was surprised to see Al-Ittihad’s fans at the stadium for their Caf Confederation Cup Group B clash with the Libyan outfit last weekend.

The North African side had some of their supporters at the Martyrs Of February Stadium cheering them on, and they ended up going on to record a 3-2 victory against the Buccaneers.

Despite being shocked by the presence of Al-Ittihad’s supporters at the venue, looking at the game, Ncikazi was really disappointed with the way his team conceded the three goals and he hopes for a better performance in the return leg.

“We conceded bad goals, bad goals we shouldn’t concede. I didn’t expect to see so many supporters for this team (Benghazi), I thought Caf doesn’t allow supporters in the field, but they were there,” said the Bucs mentor.

“But, good tactical plan from the coach, sitting on the block and coming on a counter, we couldn’t break out the block. We still have an opportunity (to redeem ourselves) when we get back home. But, a very good team, very good performance from this team. Let’s hope when they come to South Africa we will get the result (that we want).”

With the Soweto giants having already played two games in the group phase, they still occupy top spot in the group with three points, tied with the Libyans and JS Saoura.

But, Al-Ittihad have only played one game, whereas Saoura have played two and they sit in second and third place respectively. Meanwhile, last in the group is Royal Leopards of Swaziland, who have played one game and they are yet to register any point after losing 2-0 to Saoura.

The loss to Ittihad saw the Buccaneers taste defeat for the first time this year, with the club having recorded two wins and one draw in all competitions before their trip to Libya. Pirates now have the whole week to prepare and try to get back to winning ways when they clash with Royal Leopards at home on Sunday.