Safa to discuss hosting Fifa Women’s World Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Having withdrawn from hosting the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2019, the South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan, says that the SA football body is on a quest to talk about hosting the women’s global tournament in 2027.

Three years ago, the association revealed that one of the reasons they stopped the bid was that they wanted to strengthen the Women’s National League, which is now called the Hollywoodbets Super League since the arrival of the betting company as a sponsor last year.

It’s been three years since the establishment of the first tier women’s league in the country, which is above the Sasol League and next season there will be 16 teams competing in the league having started with only 14. And Jordaan believes welcoming top women’s national football teams in the country will also help to attract more sponsors for the ladies league in the country.

“In the next NEC meeting we are going to discuss the question of Safa making a bid to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Because if we host the women’s World Cup and we have a competitive women’s team in that world cup, that will be the final step in establishing a strong commercial base for the future of women’s football,” said the Safa boss.

The next Women’s World Cup is next year and Fifa in discussion regarding hosting the global spectacle every two years, Jordaan maintains that the association have their eyes on 2027, which will buy Safa some time to prepare the senior national team, Banyana Banyana well.

“2023 is New Zealand and Australia, and then 2027. But, there is also a debate that the World Cup should be played every two years. But we are not entering that debate now, it is not part of the interview. But, should that happen, that the women’s World Cup happens every two years, it means we (still) make a bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which gives us the opportunity to accelerate the growth and expansion of women’s football in the country.”