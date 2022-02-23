Banyana qualify for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The job is done for Desiree Ellis and her Banyana Banyana charges.



This is after the team booked their place at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after playing to a 1-1 draw with Algeria in the second leg of the last round of the qualifiers played in Algiers on Wednesday.

This meant Banyana qualified for the continental tournament after winning 3-1 on aggregate, having beaten the Algerians 2-0 in the first leg.

But, the return leg wasn’t so easy for Banyana, with Algeria looking like a different side from last week’s tie, as they managed to score first, leaving the visiting side to chase the game. But the Algerians ended the game with 10 players after Lydia Belkacemi got a red card late in the game.

It was a positive start for South Africa creating some good chances, notably from Linda Motlhalo and Kholosa Biyana in the 15 and 21st minute, but the Algerian shot-stopper Yamina N’gazi made some good saves.

In the 26th minute, the home side thought they had scored through skipper Naima Bouhani, but the referee called for a foul after she kicked the ball out of Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini’s hand.

But, just before the break, Algeria gained some momentum and they were able to find the back of the net through a Sylia Koui’s header.

There was some sort of confidence coming out of the change rooms from the Algerians thanks to the goal, with the hosts now looking to get the second goal, while Banyana were searching for the equaliser.

The equaliser would come for Banyana just after the 60th minute through Motlhalo’s spot-kick, after Algerian defender Sofia Guellati was judged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Algeria ended having to play with one player down after Belkacemi was sent off after getting her second yellow card of the game.



The home side couldn’t do much to get back into the game, and left Banyana to go on to compete at WAFCON to be held in Morocco in July.