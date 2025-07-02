Motau warns Banyana Banyana ahead of WAFCON opener

Banyana will face Ghana in their opening group match on Monday..

Amogelang Motau says Banyana Banyana should tread with caution in the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Banyana are in Casablanca, Morocco, to defend the title they won in 2022. The South African national women’s team will face Ghana in their opening group match on Monday.



ALSO READ: Reported Chiefs target Okon seals move to Hannover 96

Motau says that although Banyana are the defending champions, in truth, they are contenders just like all the other 11 nations that will gather for the North African tournament.

“That’s the mentality they’re (technical team) trying to instill in us that we come into this tournament just like we came into the last one, we’re contenders, we take it one game at a time,” Motau told SAFA media.



“The focus is on ourselves, the analysis team will do the work needed to inform us about the game, but other than that, we’re going well,” added Motau, who is also one of the three co-captains in the squad alongside Refiloe Jane and Lebohang Ramalepe.

Banyana struggling with heat in Morocco

With temperatures hovering above 30 degrees Celsius in Morocco, Motau has admitted that Banyana have been struggling with the heat.

“The mood is becoming great. we’ve been struggling a little bit with the heat, but I think we’re acclimatizing, and everyone is coming into camp, just one player short, but I think we’re getting the hang of it. Our rhythm is getting up, even today the session had to be cut a little bit because of the weather, but I think again we’re acclimatizing and we’re getting there,” added Motau.



ALSO READ: Chislett completes Chiefs’ transfer Tuesday



After the Ghana game, Banyana will meet Tanzania next Friday, before coming up against Mali in the last fixture of the group stages on Monday, 14 July.

All South Africa’s group stage matches will take place at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, where Banyana will have their base camp.