Baroka look to bounce back but Chiefs lie in wait

Sibongiseni Gumbi

They say when you fall off a horse, the best thing to do is to get right back on.

And that is what Baroka FC are hoping to do after they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss in their last DStv Premiership match.

Bakgaga were humiliated by their Limpopo neighbours Sekhukhune United, but assistant coach Vincent Kobola now wants the team to get back at it and look forward.

It is not going to be easy, with Kaizer Chiefs lying in wait for Kgoloko Thobejane’s side in their next league match on Saturday. Kobola, however, believes that this could be the right game for them to redeem themselves.

“Obviously we saw the mistakes (we made in the last game) and we have rectified them at training. It was a bad result for us especially when you look at how the situation is for us right now,” said Kobola.

Baroka are rooted to the bottom of the standings with 14 points after 19 games. They could jump off their current position should they win against Chiefs and the results of other teams go in their favour.

“It is going to be a tough one,” says Kobola of the Amakhosi fixture. “The good thing is that we do not have to motivate the players when we play Chiefs.

“But we must not get overexcited and must approach it like any other game because we are in need of points. For us a loss is not an option, we have to go there and win this game.”

Baroka’s powerlessness upfront has been a major setback for the team who had a decent attack last season. But it is a problem they have identified and started working on, according to Kobola.

“We told the players we need to score more goals. We have realised that we have conceded more than we have scored, and we have been working on finishing at training … hopefully we will start scoring more goals.”

Chiefs are also looking to get their rhythm going after a slow start to the year, losing to TS Galaxy in a cup game and playing to a boring goalless draw in the league with Cape Town City.

Amakhosi have had over a week to prepare for this one and should be up for the challenge that Baroka throw at them.