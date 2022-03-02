Former Sundowns prodigy dies after being struck by lightning

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A former Mamelodi Sundowns development player Lesiba Ramabula has passed on after he was struck by lightning on his way to training last Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Majavu gives update on Pirates vs TS Galaxy chairman case

According to the Polokwane Observer, Ramabula was walking with a teammate to training when the terrible incident happened in Seshego Zone 1.

Turfloop Academy communications non-executive director Phuti Lekganyane said the player’s passing is really sad and he revealed that the midfielder was part of the team’s future plans in their quest to campaign in the National First Division, the GladAfrica Championship.

“The news of his death has saddened the whole Turfloop FC franchise. His death has struck a major blow to Turfloop FC and the Ramabulana family, as the young central midfielder was the ‘pivotal cog’ to the technical team’s plans of building a club that can campaign in the GladAfrica Championship next season,” Lekganyane told Polokwane Observer, adding that the club will be sending a delegation to the player’s family.

They will formally express messages of condolences on behalf of the club. Meanwhile, the club has called off its training sessions for the next two days as the players will be provided time off to deal with this tragedy,” he concluded.

Ramabula’s former coach Bayano Moloto, who coached him at Molemole Football Academy and Turfloop Football Academy, described the player as a humble kid and a hard worker.

“I won a lot of trophies with him at Molemole and we are saddened by the loss. We send our condolences to his family, friends and teammates. He was a humble boy and a true leader and one of the hardest working players I have ever met,” said Ramabula’s former coach.