Stellies do well to grab a point at ‘never-say-die’ Usuthu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Coming back from a goal down twice to end the game in a 2-2 draw showed AmaZulu’s resilience and never-say-die attitude, which should give their coach Benni McCarthy some comfort.

McCarthy will, however, be concerned with how easily his team conceded in this DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.

His opposite number, Steve Barker will be the happier of the two after securing an important away point. But he should also be concerned with the poor defending displayed by his side.

Stellies started on the front foot, taking the game to Usuthu and forcing them back. This was perhaps the right strategy from Barker knowing that AmaZulu would have some tired legs after a gruelling Caf Champions League run in recent weeks.

Early on, Stellies could not find the right balls to unlock the Usuthu defence. But they finally got it right in the 29th minute when Ashley Du Preez finished off another of their attacking moves to put them 1-0 up.

Their lead was, however, so short-lived that had someone from their camp attempted to call back home in Cape Town about the good news, the call would barely have connected when the home side found the equaliser.

Mattar Cessay finished off a move initiated by Luvuyo Memela who set up Siphelele Mthembu on the left. Mthembu pulled it back for Cessay to finish off from close range in the 34th minute.

After this goal the momentum shifted a bit and Usuthu found some rhythm but it was still 1-1 going into the break.

Stellies started on the front foot again in the second half, pinning their hosts back and had the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes in but it was disallowed for offside.

They however got it right a few minutes later with new signing Carlos Ortiz showing good composure to take his time before picking a spot to beat Veli Mothwa inside the Usuthu box.

The Durban side managed to find their way back into the game yet again with Thembela Sikhakhane’s goal 15 minutes from time earning Usuthu a point.