Baxter ignores Zwane’s handshake, sparks split rumours

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A clip posted in Twitter showing where after the game Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter exchanged congratulatory fist bumps with his technical team but ignored Arthur Zwane has sparked rumours of a split.

Some have suggested that there are tensions between Baxter and his assistant and that is why he ignored him. In the video, Zwane can be seen trying to extend his hand but quickly withdraws when Baxter moves away.

Here is the clip that many of us probably missed in the moment. It seems like we have factions in the technical team. pic.twitter.com/CxaJUzIwmn— Dabane (@Sgadi28) March 6, 2022

The incident happened after Amakhosi had annihilated their bitter traditional rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a DStv Premiership match on Saturday afternoon.

Zwane had been an interim coach for Chiefs after the dismissal of Gavin Hunt last season and guided the side to the final in the Caf Champions League. He was however replaced by Stuart Baxter in the final which they eventually lost to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.

And with Baxter not hitting the right notes with some in the Amakhosi faithful, calls for Zwane to be reinstalled as head coach have sounded throughout the season.