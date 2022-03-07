Kerr baffled as Swallows score easily against mannequins, but fail in games

Sibongiseni Gumbi

From what Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr said after his side’s 1-0 loss to Royal AM in a crucial DStv Premiership match on Sunday, it would suggest he has run out of ideas.



Kerr conceded to have been doing the same things at training since he arrived to save Swallows from possible relegation despite it failing to get desired results.

Swallows conceded in the last minute after Elias Pelembe was allowed to take a volley inside the box and beat Thela Thela (formerly Ngobeni).

“Ehh… Frustrated, devastated and upset for the players who gave a very good performance. From the amount of messages we have received so far, we were looking good, we didn’t deserve that at all.

“But at the end of the day, it is a story of our lives… we dominate teams. Teams play counter attacking football against us but all the chances that we create in good positions we squander,” said Kerr.

The Briton said he would take the blame for the failures of the team if he had not taught them how to score against mannequins at training.

“We have practised it and it proved with the effort and energy that it can produce goals. But when it comes to games, yes it is different from training, it is still the same. It is still about putting the ball into the back of the net.

“We put mannequins in the penalty box and work on situations where first (the chances that) Kamo (Kamohelo Mahlatsi), (Monnapule Saleng) Pule and (Khethukuthula) Ndlovu got today would find the white shirt and not hit the mannequins.

“It’s not different in the game, you have to beat the player, you have to pass to your own player, you have to find a teammate. We let ourselves down. We have done it all the time in the 10 games that I have been here.

“And if I didn’t do what I do at training and the finger pointed at me, I would be accountable for that. But we do it everyday… the opportunities we got, we didn’t have somebody brave enough to put their body on the line and say I am going to score this goal. It is frustrating.”