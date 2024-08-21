OPINION: The recycling of coaches in PSL needs to stop

I have nothing against all these coaches but we need the next generation of technocrats to come through.

Last week, I said that there are no permanent enemies in football and guess what? I have been proven right.



If you were looking for innovation and progressive leadership from PSL bosses, try again next season because the recycling of coaches will continue in the new campaign.

Two months after he parted ways with Sekhukhune United, Lehlohonolo Seema has re-joined the club as a head coach. To Babina Noko’s defence, they had cast their net wide to bring in German coach Peter Hyballa.

Their plans were thrown in disarray by Hyballa’s misconduct off the field and he had no choice but to step down before even taking charge of his first match in South African football.



However, going back to Seema doesn’t inspire confidence either. Isn’t he the same coach who was put on special leave with two games left to play last season?

Wait, there’s more, previous interim coach McDonald Makhubedu has been surprisingly elevated to a sporting director position as part of the changes at the Limpopo outfit. I wouldn’t bet against Makhubedu taking over the coaching reins should the axe fall on Seema again.

Talking about the recycling of coaches, Marumo Gallants have appointed a second coach before kicking a ball in the new Betway Premiership season. This would be funny if it wasn’t true but Dan Malesela is back at Gallants to take over from Dylan Kerr who resigned due to his differences with the club’s management.

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised at how quickly the relationship turned sour because this was Kerr’s third stint at Bahlabani Ba Ntwa. As expected, the nomadic Englishman ran into familiar problems and it’s only a matter of time before Malesela follows suit.



As tactically sound as Malesela is, I can with certainty predict that he will not finish the season with Gallants. We’ve seen this movie before, the characters are the same and the script hasn’t changed.



By the way, Brandon Truter has resurfaced at Richards Bay to replace Vusumuzi Vilakazi. The former Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu coach is back at the Natal Rich Boyz in what will be his second spell in charge of the team

I have nothing against all these coaches but we need the next generation of technocrats to come through. We need new ideas in order for our football to grow.



The PSL is a big brand and a shake-up is desperately needed. Orlando Pirates bucked the trend to bring in Jose Riveiro and he has been a breath of fresh air over the past two seasons.

Instead of this merry-go-round that plays itself out every season, we need new blood and brave leadership.



I know I will be accused of pushing an agenda but we have well-established coaches who have what it takes to elevate our game.



Morena Ramoreboli is a name that springs to mind after winning back-to-back league titles in the Botswana Premiership.