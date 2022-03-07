How Baxter’s fight talk triumphed over Ncikazi’s honesty talk in derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Stuart Baxter continues to do his best to stir up a title race in the DStv Premiership, and was at it again after Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium.



ALSO READ: ‘They threw the kitchen sink at us’ – Baxter



Baxter had gone into that game talking up a title challenge, even though at the time Chiefs trailed Sundowns by 19 points. Still, if this was a lesson in self-belief inspiring his players, it did seem to work as they beat Pirates 2-1 for a second time this season.



“We have to bring pressure to bear on Sundowns. If we can beat Pirates, which we have and if we are given those two games (in hand) to play, it’s a potential six points. ” said the Kaizer Chiefs head coach.



Chiefs refused to play Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December, after a Covid-19 outbreak in camp, and have been charged by the Premier Soccer League, but Chiefs asked for an independent arbitrator from the South African Football Association to rule on the matter.



Chiefs could still be docked all six points from the games against City and Arrows, but they clearly seem to hope that they will be allowed to play those matches.



“And if we have to play Sundowns one more time (on May 8), if we can beat them in that game and keep breathing down their neck, maybe they will drop a few points,” added Baxter.



“They’re engaged on more than one front; they know that it’s their league to lose. I’d be a fool to say we are going to (win the league). What we are going to do we’re going to breathe down their neck as long as we can, as hard as we can, so that when we actually play them it means something.”



Baxter’s positivity certainly contrasts with Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi, who basically conceded the title to Sundowns in the derby build-up.



His words didn’t sound good to many in the Ghost and probably demotivated some players as well. They had the potential to take the fight out of the team.



This is perhaps why a different Pirates team, who fight with everything they have, turn up for the Caf Confederation Cup, while a less determined side seems to turn up for the league games.