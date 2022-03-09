Gallants stun Pirates to reach Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, after the Limpopo side won 5-4 on penalties in a last 16 clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

In a closely-contested tie, the two teams were locked at 1-1 after extra time in the battle for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Ke Yona Cup.

It was Gallants goalkeeper King Ndlovu who proved the match-winner, netting the decisive spot kick after Pirates’ Linda Mntambo had skied his penalty as the shootout reached sudden-death.

Reaching the last eight is another Nedbank Cup feather in the cap for Dan Malesela, who won it with TS Galaxy while they were still playing in the first division in 2019, beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

Gallants had a good start after Joseph Molangoane won a penalty and Phillip Ndlondlo stepped up to convert from a penalty spot in the 20th minute to give his side the 1-0 lead.

Within half an hour played, Bandile Shandu continued with his good goalscoring form for the Buccaneers, the right-wing-back getting the equaliser from a tight angle to make it 1-1.

The game went on with the two sides looking good in attack, but they ended up going into the break on level terms.

The Soweto giants almost scored the second goal at the start of the second half after they won a free kick on the edge of the box. But DeonHotto was unfortunate to see his effort hit the woodwork.

The game finished with the sides tied at 1-1 and had to go to extra time. There weren’t any more goals, with Tshegogatso Mabasa hitting the upright in the first half of extra time, while Gallants had a promising moment with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from a set-piece, but Richard Ofori made a brilliant save.

Pirates will now shift their focus back to continental competition, where they will welcome eSwatini based side Royal Leopards in a Caf Confederation Cup Group B match atOrlando Stadium on Sunday. Gallants, on the other hand, will not be in action until 16 March, when they have a meeting with Chippa United at home in the DStv Premiership.