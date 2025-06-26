Motaung not definitive on whether Chiefs’ Nabi will stay

'We must allow processes to unfold internally,' said the Chiefs commercial and marketing director.

Nasreddine Nabi won the Nedbank Cup but his Chiefs side finished tenth in the Betway Premiership last season. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs commercial and marketing director Jessica Motaung has stopped short of giving assurances that Nasreddine Nabi will still be Amakhosi head coach at the start of next season.

Nabi is currently preparing the side for a pre-season tour of the Netherlands, with the players returning this week for medicals at the Chiefs Village.

Chiefs’ mixed fortunes

Motaung, however, says that Nabi’s performance from last season is still under review. Nabi did win Chiefs their first trophy in ten years in the form of the 2025 Nedbank Cup. But Amakhosi also finished 10th in the Betway Premiership and will not play in the season-opening MTN8.

“Nabi is here at the Village and we will make sure he goes to the Netherlands,” said Motaung at the launch of the Toyota Cup.

“But we are looking at the entire process. A review of things still needs to be done. But the coach is here and looking at the players and making sure he prepares the team to go on the pitch and do the work they need to do.”

“We must allow processes to unfold internally. A review (of last season) has been done and there are discussions right now about where we are going and where we want to take things. With any announcements you must wait and allow us to make them … but the team are here preparing.”

Motaung admitted Chiefs’ league positions last season was not good enough.

“Ninth (in 2023/24) and tenth (in 2024/25) is not great. That is part of the difficult conversations we are having,” she said.

“We cannot find ourselves there again. The vision has always been to ascend and take our rightful place, where we need to be in African and South African football. And we will make the hard decisions to get there.”

Chiefs have yet to announce any new signings ahead of the new season, but Phakaaathi understands that some are already in the Chiefs camp..

‘Absolute nonsense’

Former Orlando Pirates full backs Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, as well as midfielder Ethan Chislett, are among those said to have already signed for Amakhosi.

Motaung, meanwhile, riled at suggestions Chiefs do not want to spend money in the transfer market. This week they missed out on the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule, who has joined Orlando Pirates.

“Chiefs pays a lot of money, so I am quite surprised (about this). It is absolute nonsense, if you look at our investment in players and in the transfer space. It is also about the South African market, you have to ask if the negotiations are fair, if the prices people are asking for are fair.

“But …. You cold see the investment last season in players and in our technical team. Chiefs are putting our money where our mouth is.”