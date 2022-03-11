League and cup expectations shoves Galaxy between a rock and a hard place

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Just eight days after losing to Baroka FC 1-0 in the DStv Premiership, TS Galaxy have to lock horns with the very same team for a place in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Galaxy hosts Bakgaga in the last 16-round of the tournament at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Pirates out to redeem themselves as they shift focus to Confed Cup

The Rockets, however, have been really poor this season with the club finding itself in the relegation zone, second from the bottom of the standings after only collecting 17 points from 21 matches.

While things look to be on the right path in the cup tournament, the truth is, the league is a priority for the club, as they have to ensure that they save their top tier status by the end of the season.

Galaxy defender Given Msimango, admits that they are caught up in a hard situation, but he believes what they have to do is approach every game with the same mind-set.

“It’s a very difficult situation for us, we have cup and league expectations that we need to fulfil. So, it’s very difficult, one is not doing well and in the other we are progressing. But you are trying to bounce back and steady the ship, refocus our efforts fronts. I know people might think it is not a wise decision, but as an athlete and a person who competes for a living, we always try to win every game regardless of whether it’s a cup or league game. You always go out there and do your best,” said the defender.

“We have a strong mind-set approaching every game, so I am pleased to say that we are going out there to give the best representation of ourselves. We are not holding back anything considering that we have a league game coming up after the Baroka game.”

But to their relief, they face a Bakgaga side, who are also trying to fight their way out of the bottom of the league table, with the Limpopo side level on points with Galaxy separated by goal-difference, but Baroka have played 22 games.