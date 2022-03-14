Losing against France is better than winning against Botswana, says Bafana’s Broos

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos said he would rather face strong teams and lose, than walk over weaker opposition, as he prepares Bafana Bafana for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.



ALSO READ: Pitso – Sundowns must leave me alone

Broos on Monday named a final Bafana 23-man squad to take on Guinea on March 25 in Belgium and France four days later in Lille, as South Africa play their first matches since the heartbreaking loss to Ghana in Fifa World Cup qualifying.

The friendlies will serve as warm-up matches for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which start in June. Guinea, who include Liverpool’s Naby Keita in their ranks, had a slightly disappointing Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, losing in the last 16 to Gambia, but would still have be favourites to beat Bafana.

France, of course, are on another level entirely, the reigning world champions expected to field close to a full strength side.

“We needed stronger opposition,” explained Broos.

“Now we have two games against the World Champions and against Guinea, who played in the Afcon and have very good players, all from Europe.

“We can learn a lot, if we lose twice ok, but what we can evaluate from those games is ten times more than if we played Botswana. We can see immediately how good players are, if we can use them in the qualifiers. We have to make it to Ivory Coast (the Afcon) next year, we have to be well-prepared.”

Seven players missed out on the trip to Belgium and France from Broos’ preliminary 29-man squad – goalkeeper Brylon Petersen, defenders Sbonelo Cele, Rivaldo Coetzee and Veluyeke Zulu, midfielders Mduduzi Mdantsane and Pule Mmodi and striker Victor Letsoalo.

Sundowns’ Mothobi Mvala has been called up, even though he was not in the original squad, possibly as a replacement for his injured club teammate Coetzee. Mvala was excellent as Sundowns beat Al Ahly in the Champions League over the weekend.

“Mvala is very aggressive, we missed him a bit against Ghana,” said Broos.

“We also saw some other games where the midfield was a bit light.”

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Terrence Mashego, Lyle Lakay, Rushine De Reuck, Siyanda Xulu, Athenkosi Mcaba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bandile Shandu

Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Ethan Brooks, Keagan Dolly

Strikers: Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay, Percy Tau