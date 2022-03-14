Goalkeeper gets his wish as Dynamos draw Sundowns in Nedbank Cup

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Summerfield Dynamos goalkeeper Bongani Masoga was asked which team he would like to draw next after they had eliminated Uthongathi FC in the Nedbank Cup round of 32, he boldly said Mamelodi Sundowns.



“Yes, there is a team I would like us to be featured against…it is Sundowns. They must bring them on,” Masoga had said.



His wish was however not granted at the time as they were drawn against fellow ABC Motsepe League side Black Eagles in the round of 16. But his wish has finally been granted for the quarter finals as they were drawn against Sundowns on Monday evening.



The KwaZulu-Natal ABC Motsepe League champions will meet Sundowns away in Pretoria on a date the PSL is yet to announce.

A fixture that could have been interesting was avoided as Tshakhuma FC were not drawn against Marumo Gallants. Tshakhuma won the competition last season but then sold their status to Gallants which makes them the defending champions on paper.

Tshakhuma will play SuperSport United who they eliminated on their way to winning the cup last term. Gallants will be involved in an interesting Limpopo derby against Kgoloko Thobejane’s Baroka FC.

Royal AM, who have become firm favourites for the title, were handed an easier fixture as they will host GladAfrica Championship side University of Pretoria.

The draw:



Mamelodi Sundowns v Summerfield Dynamos

Marumo Gallants v Baroka FC

Tshakhuma FC v SuperSport United

Royal AM v University of Pretoria.