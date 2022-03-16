No respect for Pirates – Williams as Matsatsantsa lace up for the Buccaneers

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United would have to trace back to January 18, 2014 for the last time they managed to snatch all three points from Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium. This record echoes Ronwen Williams’ sentiments about how difficult it is to confront the Buccaneers in Soweto, and this time around, the United captain wants to see his team chiseling out a different result against Pirates.



Their date is set for Wednesday, and in that match, Williams promises zero respect for Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi’s side, insisting that they will impose themselves in this DStv Premiership tie.

“It is never easy playing Pirates in their own backyard, it is going to be a tough one but they have been part of many competitions and we need to use that to our advantage and we had an extra day of rest. We need to use that to our advantage and play at a high level,” said Williams.



“They want to climb the ladder and so do we and we shouldn’t give them any respect. We should go out there and try to dominate the game and try to put them under pressure from the word go. We have to believe in ourselves and in our structure and the game plan. We prepared well and we had the opportunity to watch their last game so we know what they are about and it is just for us to go out there and apply ourselves,” he added.



The last time the two sides met, the tie resulted in a 1-1 draw and a win for Kaitano Tembo’s side will take them level on points with Pirates, meanwhile, the Sea Robbers are chasing their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who are three points behind them.