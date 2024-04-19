WATCH: Pirates’ Mofokeng, Bafana’s Williams appear in new amapiano music video

Orlando Pirates young sensation Relebohile Mofokeng and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams have taken a break from the intensity of professional football to appear in a new amapiano music video.

The video for the song ‘Pressure (featuring Thama Tee)’ by Focalistic made it’s debut on YouTube on Friday.

Mofokeng appears in Pirates kit in the video showing off his skills, while Williams is wearing his Bafana jersey, nodding along to the music in part of the video.

There is even a late, late appearance in the video from Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe.

“After countless successful releases and many tours around the world , Focalistic returns to the backyard and motivates the world to never succumb to pressure. In this original Amapiano signature , the song is heavy bass oriented and ignites a dancing energy in the listener from the immediate first drop,” goes the blurb for the music video.

“The video for the song tells a story of how sport and music coincide, and the most important thing is delve deeper into who you are. Believe in yourself . And never EVER succumb to the pressure.”

Pressure kings

Williams has shown his ability to deal with pressure as Bafana captain, especially as the hero in the penalty shootout win over Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals, while he is also a key part of the Mamelodi Sundowns team seeking a treble this season of the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.

Mofokeng, meanwhile, at just 19 years old, is a regular member of Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates side, and looks to be coping superbly with the pressure of being a young star at the Buccaneerrs. His performances this season must have him close to a Bafana Bafana call-up.