Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

19 Apr 2024

04:36 pm

WATCH: Pirates’ Mofokeng, Bafana’s Williams appear in new amapiano music video

'The video for the song tells a story of how sport and music coincide,' says the YouTube blurb for the video.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has appeared in a new amapiano music video. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates young sensation Relebohile Mofokeng and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams have taken a break from the intensity of professional football to appear in a new amapiano music video.

The video for the song ‘Pressure (featuring Thama Tee)’ by Focalistic made it’s debut on YouTube on Friday.

Mofokeng appears in Pirates kit in the video showing off his skills, while Williams is wearing his Bafana jersey, nodding along to the music in part of the video.

There is even a late, late appearance in the video from Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe.

“After countless successful releases and many tours around the world , Focalistic returns to the backyard and motivates the world to never succumb to pressure. In this original Amapiano signature , the song is heavy bass oriented and ignites a dancing energy in the listener from the immediate first drop,” goes the blurb for the music video.

“The video for the song tells a story of how sport and music coincide, and the most important thing is delve deeper into who you are. Believe in yourself . And never EVER succumb to the pressure.”

Pressure kings

Williams has shown his ability to deal with pressure as Bafana captain, especially as the hero in the penalty shootout win over Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals, while he is also a key part of the Mamelodi Sundowns team seeking a treble this season of the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.

Mofokeng, meanwhile, at just 19 years old, is a regular member of Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates side, and looks to be coping superbly with the pressure of being a young star at the Buccaneerrs. His performances this season must have him close to a Bafana Bafana call-up.

Read more on these topics

Amapiano Bafana Bafana Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Ronwen Williams

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect thought case was ‘dead’ before DNA sample was taken
Local News Robbers stab pupil outside Pietermaritzburg school
Celebs And Viral ‘Not kiff, siff’ – The Kiffness’ election meme gets Mzansi’s panties in a twist
Courts Controversial businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba told to cough up as UIF contract set aside
News Home Affairs has spent over R110 million on court battles in less than a year

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe