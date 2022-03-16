Pirates edge SuperSport in five-goal thriller

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A late goal by Goodman Mosele saw Orlando Pirates bounce back from two goals down to emerge 3-2 winners against SuperSport United in a dramatic end at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Chiefs with a chance to sneak up on Sundowns in league title race

It was all disappointment for SuperSport, who had a brilliant start into the game after scoring two goals from corner-kicks, with the first goal being scored by Keagan Johannes, before Gamphani Lungu got the second goal inside 20 minutes of play. But, Bucs bounced back thanks to two penalties in succession, which were both scored by Deon Hotto, and Mosele’s strikes in additional minutes.

With the win, Pirates recorded their eighth victory of the season after 23 games, which now takes their point tally to 35, level with Kaizer Chiefs, but they remain in fourth spot on the log due to goal-difference

SuperSport, meanwhile, are in seventh place on the table with 29 points after 21 games.

A defensive lapse by the Buccaneers earned the Pretoria based outfit a goal by Johannes from a corner-kick in seven minutes.

The Buccaneers would go on to make another defensive blunder in the 20th minute, and Matsatsantsa got their second goal of the match from another goal through Lungu.

It wasn’t like Pirates weren’t really trying, but they were just unfortunate to have scored, as Abel Mabaso got a glorious chance in the 33rd minute, but his shot went straight to Ronwen Williams in uperSport’s goals.

Before half-time, Pirates would find a life-line to fight their way back into the game after Mabaso was brought down inside the box, and the referee gave a penalty.

Hotto stepped up and scored from the spot-kick. And minutes later, Bucs would be awarded another penalty after Terrence Dvzukamanja went down inside the box and it was Hotto again who scored to make it 2-2 going into the break.

Pirates were lucky to escape a third goal from the visitors early in the second half, as another corner-kick by SuperSport almost saw Lungu get a brace, but Hotto made a goal-line clearance.

Just as the game was about to end, Pirates were sent into celebrations thanks to Mosele’s well taken goal in the last minutes to take maximum points.

Other results:

Marumo Gallants 0 Chippa United 0

Chippa United 1 Maritzburg United 1